MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2020) European Parliament President David Sassoli on Thursday called for a joint response to the "erosion" of freedoms and the rise of "authoritarianism" in Hong Kong triggered by last week's enactment of the national security law in the Chinese region.

In a statement to the European Parliament plenary session, Sassoli described the situation in Hong Kong as "increasingly dramatic," saying that "each passing day brings news of further incarcerations, arrests, and violence." According to the official, "there is no longer freedom of assembly or speech, even libraries and schools have been closed" in the city.

"As parliamentarians, we must show solidarity and take a stand against the erosion of freedom and the growing authoritarianism we are witnessing. I believe that I express the sentiment of all my colleagues in urging the relevant authorities to respect international commitments and fundamental freedoms," he stated.

Sassoli also expressed his admiration for the "courage" of Hong Kong residents, "many of whom are risking their personal freedom in defense of an open, free, and democratic society."

The national security law, which bans separatist, subversive and terrorist activities, along with any form of foreign interference in Hong Kong, was unanimously passed by the standing committee of China's legislature last week.

Beijing and the Hong Kong government argue that the new law only serves the purpose of safeguarding China's national security, while respecting people's liberties as well as the city's special status. But a large number of countries in the West views the new law as undermining Hong Kong's autonomy, which Beijing pledged under the joint statement with the United Kingdom in 1984.