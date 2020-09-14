UrduPoint.com
EU's Sassoli Calls For New Approach To EU Migration Policy After Moria Camp Fire

Faizan Hashmi 2 hours ago Mon 14th September 2020 | 10:25 PM

European Parliament President David Sassoli said on Monday that the EU should make changes to its migration policy and focus on solidarity after a series of fires at the Moria refugee camp on Greece's Lesbos island

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2020) European Parliament President David Sassoli said on Monday that the EU should make changes to its migration policy and focus on solidarity after a series of fires at the Moria refugee camp on Greece's Lesbos island.

"Today, I met with Commission VP @MargSchinas [EU Commission Vice President Margaritis Schinas] after his visit to Lesvos. #Moria must mark the beginning of a new chapter in EU migration policy. Makeshift solutions should be a thing of the past.

It is high time for a true #MigrationEU policy, based on stronger solidarity," Sassoli tweeted.

Berlin has said that ten EU countries would accept unaccompanied minors from the Moria camp, with Germany and France being ready to accept 100-150 each. At the same time, Austria has refused to take in migrants and offered to help in any other way.

Fires at the Moria camp left thousands of people without shelter and prompted the Lesbos island to declare a four-month emergency.

