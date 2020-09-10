UrduPoint.com
EU's Sefcovic Heads To UK On Thursday To Seek Clarifications Over Internal Market Bill

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 11:00 AM

EU's Sefcovic Heads to UK on Thursday to Seek Clarifications Over Internal Market Bill

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2020) European Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic will visit London on Thursday to seek clarifications over the UK's Internal Market Bill, which partly overrides the divorce deal, the bloc announced.

On Wednesday, the UK government published a bill on the internal market that seeks to ensure barrier-free trade between the country's four constituent nations. Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis has admitted that the bill will "break international law in a very specific and limited way" by amending the Brexit deal with the EU and removing its precedence on state aid and customs checks.

"Following today's announcement by the UK, @MarosSefcovic will travel to London tomorrow to meet @michaelgove for an extraordinary meeting of the Joint Committee. The EU seeks clarifications from the UK on the full and timely implementation of the Withdrawal Agreement," European Commission chief spokesman Eric Mamer tweeted late on Wednesday.

The UK government earlier announced its determination to "move on" if no deal on post-Brexit relations is reached with the bloc by October 15, the day of the next European Council summit.

