MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2020) European Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic said on Monday that he would hold a meeting with Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove to discuss the implementation of the Brexit deal, including the Protocol on Ireland and Northern Ireland.

The protocol has been one of the major points of concern after UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced earlier this year his intention to override it with his controversial Internal Market Bill, which was set to ensure barrier-free trade between the United Kingdom's four constituent nations in the event current post-Brexit talks are unsuccessful.

"I will meet @michaelgove today in Brussels to discuss the implementation of the Withdrawal Agreement, including the Protocol on Ireland and Northern Ireland.

We are working hard to make sure it is fully operational as of 1 January 2021," Sefcovic wrote on Twitter.

The UK left the EU on January 31, but as part of the withdrawal agreement, both sides entered an 11-month transition period to negotiate their future commercial relations.

With several weeks left to settle disputes, the EU and the UK are less eager to make any concessions to each other. If the parties find no common ground by December 31, London will no longer be under the bloc's trade rules, with the World Trade Organization's rules coming into force for both sides in 2021, including customs tariffs and full border checks for UK goods going across the English Channel.