UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU's Sefcovic Says Will Discuss Brexit Deal, Irish Protocol Implementation With UK's Gove

Umer Jamshaid 20 seconds ago Mon 07th December 2020 | 04:45 PM

EU's Sefcovic Says Will Discuss Brexit Deal, Irish Protocol Implementation With UK's Gove

European Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic said on Monday that he would hold a meeting with Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove to discuss the implementation of the Brexit deal, including the Protocol on Ireland and Northern Ireland

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2020) European Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic said on Monday that he would hold a meeting with Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove to discuss the implementation of the Brexit deal, including the Protocol on Ireland and Northern Ireland.

The protocol has been one of the major points of concern after UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced earlier this year his intention to override it with his controversial Internal Market Bill, which was set to ensure barrier-free trade between the United Kingdom's four constituent nations in the event current post-Brexit talks are unsuccessful.

"I will meet @michaelgove today in Brussels to discuss the implementation of the Withdrawal Agreement, including the Protocol on Ireland and Northern Ireland.

We are working hard to make sure it is fully operational as of 1 January 2021," Sefcovic wrote on Twitter.

The UK left the EU on January 31, but as part of the withdrawal agreement, both sides entered an 11-month transition period to negotiate their future commercial relations.

With several weeks left to settle disputes, the EU and the UK are less eager to make any concessions to each other. If the parties find no common ground by December 31, London will no longer be under the bloc's trade rules, with the World Trade Organization's rules coming into force for both sides in 2021, including customs tariffs and full border checks for UK goods going across the English Channel.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Twitter Brussels London Ireland United Kingdom Brexit January December Border Market Event Cabinet Agreement

Recent Stories

Zainab Jamil quits showbiz for Islam

16 minutes ago

KIKLABB announces SEEDLABB internship programme fo ..

16 minutes ago

Abiy says Ethiopia working to restore order in con ..

16 seconds ago

RCB hygiene check; 32 notices issued to food outle ..

18 seconds ago

UN Slams Afghan Justice System for Lack of Justice ..

19 seconds ago

Head of Russia's Rostec Says Corporation to Start ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.