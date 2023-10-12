Open Menu

EU's Tech 'sheriff' Sounds Disinfo Alarm With Musk, Zuckerberg

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 12, 2023 | 02:10 AM

EU's tech 'sheriff' sounds disinfo alarm with Musk, Zuckerberg

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2023) Brussels is demanding that X and Meta crack down on disinformation, as fake and misleading online posts proliferate in the wake of Hamas's deadly assault in Israel.

Thierry Breton, EU commissioner and self-styled "digital enforcer", raised the alarm in letters sent to Elon Musk, owner of X, formerly known as Twitter, and Mark Zuckerberg, whose Meta group includes Facebook and Instagram.

He demanded each of them provide details within 24 hours on how "illegal content and disinformation" is being removed from their platforms in line with the EU's new Digital Service Act (DSA).

The legislation, which came into effect for large platforms in August, bans illegal online content under threat of fines running as high as six percent of a company's global turnover.

The warning sparked an online duel between Breton and Musk on Wednesday.

The billionaire posted a request that the EU commissioner "please list the violations you allude to on X", and said his platform's policy was that "everything was open source and transparent, an approach that I know the EU supports".

Breton responded that it was up to Musk to "demonstrate that you walk the talk" and added that his team was ready to "enforce rigorously" the DSA compliance rules.

Musk shot back, again on X: "No backroom deals. Please post your concerns explicitly on this platform." He posted to another user that "I still don't what they're talking about!"

Related Topics

Israel Facebook Twitter Company Mark Zuckerberg Brussels Elon Musk August Post From Instagram

Recent Stories

UAE Health Minister calls on member states of WHO ..

UAE Health Minister calls on member states of WHO Regional Committee for the Eas ..

26 minutes ago
 NASA asteroid sample contains life-critical water ..

NASA asteroid sample contains life-critical water and carbon

2 hours ago
 Putin calls for Israeli-Palestinian talks

Putin calls for Israeli-Palestinian talks

2 hours ago
 Nawaz can bring economic stability in country: Haf ..

Nawaz can bring economic stability in country: Hafiz Hamdullah

2 hours ago
 Accomplice in 2016 killing of French police couple ..

Accomplice in 2016 killing of French police couple jailed for life

2 hours ago
 Haiti police chief welcomes help to beat 'urban gu ..

Haiti police chief welcomes help to beat 'urban guerilla' gangs

2 hours ago
Rohit's record ton powers India to World Cup win o ..

Rohit's record ton powers India to World Cup win over Afghanistan

2 hours ago
 NASA asteroid sample contains life-critical water ..

NASA asteroid sample contains life-critical water and carbon

2 hours ago
 Rohit's record ton powers India to World Cup win o ..

Rohit's record ton powers India to World Cup win over Afghanistan

2 hours ago
 Inmates free hostages at Paraguay prison, end riot

Inmates free hostages at Paraguay prison, end riot

2 hours ago
 Zelensky seeks defences for winter on visit to NAT ..

Zelensky seeks defences for winter on visit to NATO

2 hours ago
 Dupont '100 percent' for France's World Cup quarte ..

Dupont '100 percent' for France's World Cup quarter-final with Springboks

2 hours ago

More Stories From World