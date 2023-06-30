MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2023) European Commission Executive Vice-President Frans Timmermans will be in China on Monday and Tuesday for high-level talks on climate change and global challenges.

"The High-Level Environment and Climate Dialogue is a key platform to enhance bilateral cooperation between the EU and China, and spur domestic and international action on environment and climate change," the commission said in a statement.

The panel will hold its session on Tuesday. It will be co-chaired by Chinese Vice-Premier Ding Xuexiang, who will host Timmermans for bilateral talks on Monday.

The EU executive will also meet one-on-one with China's Environment Minister Huang Runqiu and Special Envoy for Climate Change Xie Zhenhua.

As part of the program of his visit, Timmermans has meetings lined up with National Development and Reform Commission chair Zheng Shanjie, visiting International Energy Agency Executive Director Fatih Birol, as well as heads of EU member states' missions in China, think tanks and members of civil society.