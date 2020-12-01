UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU's Timmermans Sees Opportunity In Cooperation With Russia On Blue Hydrogen

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 59 seconds ago Tue 01st December 2020 | 11:20 PM

EU's Timmermans Sees Opportunity in Cooperation With Russia on Blue Hydrogen

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2020) The European Union's Green Deal chief, Frans Timmermans, said Tuesday that the bloc was open to working with Russia on a technology that captures CO2 emissions to produce "blue" hydrogen.

The method aims at cutting greenhouse gas emissions during the industrial production of gas and is seen by the EU as a path toward making "green" hydrogen from water using renewable energy and electrolyzers, in line with its plan of going carbon-neutral by 2050.

"Of course, what we aim for is green hydrogen produced by renewable energy, but blue hydrogen which is produced with decarbonized natural gas is also an important element in the transition. I do believe this will be an interesting option to further explore in the bilateral relationship between the EU and Russia," Timmermans said.

The European commission vice president inaugurated a three-day EU-Russia climate conference on Tuesday. He said energy transition will be of "extreme importance" in their ties as Russia too saw hydrogen as an "interesting option," knowing that electricity was not a one-size-fits-all solution.

Speaking on the coronavirus, Timmermans said the EU would not only go ahead with the Green Deal plan but counted on it to boost the pandemic-hit economy by pushing it into the next phase.

"We discovered that the Green Deal is not only an answer to the climate crisis but it's also the strategy we can use to recover from COVID crisis and because we are not just faced with the climate crisis and a biodiversity crisis, we are also faced with an industrial revolution that will demand our economy to move to the next phase anyway. So we decided to pursue the Green Deal as our growth strategy," he explained.

The European Parliament reached an agreement with the EU member-states in November to approve the largest stimulus package of 1.8 trillion Euros ($2.2 trillion) to boost the union's recovery from coronavirus pandemic.

Related Topics

Technology Electricity Water Russia Parliament European Union November Gas From Agreement Coronavirus

Recent Stories

MERC provides first aids to1195 injured in Nov

9 minutes ago

Liga president Tebas hopes for fans' return in Jan ..

9 minutes ago

Queen Elizabeth to miss family Christmas over viru ..

9 minutes ago

Newcastle game with Villa postponed due to Covid o ..

9 minutes ago

EU plans vaccines as regulator sets approval deadl ..

23 minutes ago

PIMS employees stage protest in favour of demands

23 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.