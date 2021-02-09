MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2021) The European Union might impose new sanctions on Russia, the high representative for the foreign policy, Josep Borrell, said Tuesday, adding that he would make some "concrete proposals" at the upcoming high-level meeting.

"First we will discuss this issue at the Foreign Affairs Council on February 22, at the European Union Council in March. This will provide guidance on the way forward, and it will be for the member states to decide the next step, but yes, this could include sanctions, and I will put forward concrete proposals using the right of initiative that the high representative has," Borrell told the European parliament.