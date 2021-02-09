UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU's Top Diplomat Borrell Says Bloc Could Impose Further Sanctions On Russia

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 09th February 2021 | 07:30 PM

EU's Top Diplomat Borrell Says Bloc Could Impose Further Sanctions on Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2021) The European Union might impose new sanctions on Russia, the high representative for the foreign policy, Josep Borrell, said Tuesday, adding that he would make some "concrete proposals" at the upcoming high-level meeting.

 

"First we will discuss this issue at the Foreign Affairs Council on February 22, at the European Union Council in March. This will provide guidance on the way forward, and it will be for the member states to decide the next step, but yes, this could include sanctions, and I will put forward concrete proposals using the right of initiative that the high representative has," Borrell told the European parliament.

Related Topics

Russia Parliament European Union February March

Recent Stories

SEHA partners with King Fahad Specialist Hospital ..

33 minutes ago

Ajman&#039;s schools, nurseries to shift 100 perce ..

1 hour ago

Maitha Al Shamsi receives Tunisian Ambassador

1 hour ago

FTA issues public clarification regarding VAT regi ..

1 hour ago

UAEâ€™s exploration of space enhances its world po ..

1 hour ago

SC orders all parties to resolve Pakistan Steel Mi ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.