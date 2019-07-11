(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2019) EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini and European Commissioner for European Neighborhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations Johannes Hahn commemorated on Thursday the victims of the 1995 Srebrenica Massacre.

"Today we commemorate the genocide in Srebrenica. This was twenty four years ago; yet this tragedy still haunts us. Our hearts and thoughts are with the victims and all those whose lives have been affected by these tragic events. It is our shared duty to always remember Srebrenica, one of the darkest moments of humanity in modern European history," Mogherini and Hanh said in a joint statement.

The EU officials emphasized the need to ensure peace and a stable future for Bosnia and Herzegovina and the whole Balkan region, which suffered from bloody conflicts in the 1990s.

"There is no place for inflammatory rhetoric, for denial, revisionism or the glorification of war criminals.

Attempts to rewrite history in Bosnia and Herzegovina or anywhere are unacceptable. While Bosnia and Herzegovina has expressed its desire to become member of the European Union, the priority is for all political leaders in the country to work actively towards the promotion of dialogue and respect," Mogherini and Hahn said.

They added that the European Union continued to support Bosnia and Herzegovina in its efforts to promote pluralism, justice and human dignity in society.

The massacre in Srebrenica, a town in western Bosnia that lies close to the Serbian border, was staged by the Bosnian Serbs in July 1995 and left over 8,000 Bosniaks dead. The tragedy is one of the episodes of the Yugoslav Wars, which raged on the territory of the dissolved Socialist Federal Republic of Yugoslavia.