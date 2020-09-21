The European Union's foreign ministers insist on an international investigation into the situation with Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, with the involvement of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), the bloc's top diplomat, Josep Borrell, said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2020) The European Union's foreign ministers insist on an international investigation into the situation with Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, with the involvement of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), the bloc's top diplomat, Josep Borrell, said on Monday.

"We again call for an urgent international investigation into the poisoning of Mr Navalny and full transparency and cooperation with the OPCW," Borrell said following the Foreign Affairs Council's meeting.

He added that the bloc would hold a "comprehensive discussion" on Russia next month.