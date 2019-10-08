The host of next week's European summit, EU Council president Donald Tusk, on Tuesday accused British Prime Minister Boris Johnson of trying to shift blame for the failure of Brexit talks

"What's at stake is not winning some stupid blame game," Tusk declared, in a Twitter message addressed directly to the British leader.

"At stake is the future of Europe and the UK as well as the security and interests of our people. You don't want a deal, you don't want an extension, you don't want to revoke, quo vadis?"