EU's Tusk Accuses Johnson Of Brexit 'blame Game'

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 08th October 2019 | 05:56 PM

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019 ) :The host of next week's European summit, EU Council president Donald Tusk, on Tuesday accused British Prime Minister Boris Johnson of trying to shift blame for the failure of Brexit talks.

"What's at stake is not winning some stupid blame game," Tusk declared, in a Twitter message addressed directly to the British leader.

"At stake is the future of Europe and the UK as well as the security and interests of our people. You don't want a deal, you don't want an extension, you don't want to revoke, quo vadis?"

