MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2019) Outgoing European Council President Donald Tusk wished the United Kingdom best of luck leaving the European Union but warned that the new Brexit extension could be the last one.

"To my British friends, The EU27 has formally adopted the extension. It may be the last one. Please make the best use of this time.

I also want to say goodbye to you as my mission here is coming to an end. I will keep my fingers crossed for you," he tweeted.

Tusk is expected to stand down next month.

The European Council formally agreed on Tuesday to extend the UK exit process until January 31, 2020 to allow more time for the ratification of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's contentious bill but stipulated that the UK could leave on December 1, 2019 or January, 1 2020 if it were approved by both parties.