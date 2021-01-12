UrduPoint.com
EU's Vaccine Negotiator Expects First AstraZeneca Doses To Arrive By Mid-February

Faizan Hashmi 53 seconds ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 07:30 PM

EU's Vaccine Negotiator Expects First AstraZeneca Doses to Arrive by Mid-February

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2021) The EU's lead negotiator on coronavirus vaccine contracts said Tuesday that she expected AstraZeneca shots to receive approval by the end of January, followed by the first delivery within two weeks.

The EU drug regulator announced earlier in the day that it received an official application for conditional marketing authorization of the AstraZeneca/Oxford University vaccine.

"If we were to have a successful authorization for AstraZeneca contract ... we hope that two weeks after the authorization AstraZeneca will be able to give the first delivery," Sandra Gallina said.

The European Commission's director general for food and safety was quizzed by the European Parliament on her progress in securing and delivering on the vaccine contracts.

AstraZeneca's viral vector vaccine uses a harmless virus to deliver "instructions" to cells on how to build coronavirus's spike protein, which the immune system then learns to attack. If approved, it would become the third COVID-19 vaccine in the EU's toolbox.

