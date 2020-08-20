MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2020) Moldova's intended amendments to its electoral law could be reworded in a way to prevent infringement on the freedom of expression and misuse of administrative resources, among other things, the Council of Europe's Venice Commission for Democracy Through Law said in a joint urgent opinion with the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) on Wednesday.

The amendments are planned to be introduced to Moldova's Electoral Code, the Contravention Code and the Code of Audiovisual Media Services via draft Law 263.

"In order to further improve the compliance of the draft Law with international obligations, human rights standards and OSCE commitments, ODIHR and the Venice Commission made key recommendations concerning: restrictions on freedom of expression - regarding participation in campaigning, hate speech and incitement to discrimination - to be drafted and interpreted in conformity with constitutional and international human rights law," the commission said in a press release.

The prohibitions were designed, in particular, to prevent indirect financing and other unlawful financial assistance to electoral candidates by NGOs, charities, trade unions and religious organizations.

The opinion recommended that these measures not be in violation of the European Convention on Human Rights and Article 32 of Moldova's constitution.

"The provisions on (misuse of) administrative resources should be further refined, including introducing an effective enforcement mechanism to prevent these violations," the opinion read.

Other key recommendations included expanding the range of sanctions that could be applied for violations of campaign rules, specifically the principles of proportionality and equality, setting "reasonably short deadlines" for complaints and appeals and specifying more clearly who can submit those, and reconsidering the draft amendments to continue allowing observers to monitor all stages of the electoral process.

The government of Moldova has requested an assessment of its draft law on July 24. The opinion was prepared as part of the Partnership for Good Governance, co-funded by the European Union and the Council of Europe, through the Quick Response Mechanism.