EU's Vestager Vows Online Law Will 'bring Order To Chaos'
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 09:19 PM
Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :EU competition chief Margrethe Vestager said Tuesday the bloc's draft laws to regulate the internet would bring "order to chaos" and reign in the online "gatekeepers" that dominate the market.
"The Digital Service Act and Digital Markets Act will create safe and trustworthy services while protecting freedom of expression," she said.