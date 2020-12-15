EU competition chief Margrethe Vestager said Tuesday the bloc's draft laws to regulate the Internet would bring "order to chaos" and reign in the online "gatekeepers" that dominate the market

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :EU competition chief Margrethe Vestager said Tuesday the bloc's draft laws to regulate the internet would bring "order to chaos" and reign in the online "gatekeepers" that dominate the market.

"The Digital Service Act and Digital Markets Act will create safe and trustworthy services while protecting freedom of expression," she said.