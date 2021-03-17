UrduPoint.com
EU's Von Der Leyen Announces Launch Of Bloc-Wide COVID-19 Vaccine Passport System

Wed 17th March 2021 | 05:20 PM

EU's Von Der Leyen Announces Launch of Bloc-Wide COVID-19 Vaccine Passport System

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced on Wednesday that the European Union is launching a bloc-wide system of coronavirus vaccination passports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2021) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced on Wednesday that the European Union is launching a bloc-wide system of coronavirus vaccination passports.

"What is the function of this certificate? It shows or states whether the person has either been vaccinated or a recent negative test or has recovered from COVID and thus [has] antibodies.

Secondly, the certificate will make sure that results ... are mutually recognized in every member state, and thirdly, with this digital certificate we aim to help member states reinstate the freedom of movement in a safe, responsible, and trusted manner," von der Leyen said at a press conference.

More Stories From World

