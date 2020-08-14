(@FahadShabbir)

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ) :EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen called Friday for sanctions against those who "violated democratic values... and abused human rights" in Belarus.

"I am confident today's EU Foreign Ministers' discussion will demonstrate our strong support for the rights of the people in Belarus to fundamental freedoms & democracy," she tweeted.

Foreign ministers from the European Union's 27 member states were to join a hastily-arranged video conference hosted by Brussels' diplomatic chief Josep Borrell later Friday.