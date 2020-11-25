President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said Wednesday the post-Brexit deal with the United Kingdom was not a given, but the European Union would do everything possible to reach consensus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2020) President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said Wednesday the post-Brexit deal with the United Kingdom was not a given, but the European Union would do everything possible to reach consensus.

"These are decisive days for our negotiations with the United Kingdom, but, frankly, I cannot tell you today if in the end there will be a deal. There has been genuine progress on a number of important questions, on law enforcement and judicial cooperation, on social security coordination, and also on goods and services, and transport. We now have an outline of a possible final text," von der Leyen told the European parliament.

According to the head of the commission, the areas she mentioned still had some issues to work out, but they "should be manageable."

However, the governance, the fisheries, and the level playing field remain up for discussion, von der Leyen added.

"And with very little time ahead of us, we will do all in our power to reach an agreement. We're ready to be creative, but we are not ready to put into question the integrity of the single market," von der Leyen said.

The EU and the UK have to agree a deal before December 31, but the deadline for the negotiating teams is even closer, as the deal still needs to go through the parliaments in the UK and the EU.