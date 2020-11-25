UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU's Von Der Leyen: Cannot Say Deal With UK Certain To Happen

Muhammad Irfan 4 seconds ago Wed 25th November 2020 | 02:08 PM

EU's Von der Leyen: Cannot Say Deal With UK Certain to Happen

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said Wednesday the post-Brexit deal with the United Kingdom was not a given, but the European Union would do everything possible to reach consensus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2020) President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said Wednesday the post-Brexit deal with the United Kingdom was not a given, but the European Union would do everything possible to reach consensus.

"These are decisive days for our negotiations with the United Kingdom, but, frankly, I cannot tell you today if in the end there will be a deal. There has been genuine progress on a number of important questions, on law enforcement and judicial cooperation, on social security coordination, and also on goods and services, and transport. We now have an outline of a possible final text," von der Leyen told the European parliament.

According to the head of the commission, the areas she mentioned still had some issues to work out, but they "should be manageable."

However, the governance, the fisheries, and the level playing field remain up for discussion, von der Leyen added.

"And with very little time ahead of us, we will do all in our power to reach an agreement. We're ready to be creative, but we are not ready to put into question the integrity of the single market," von der Leyen said.

The EU and the UK have to agree a deal before December 31, but the deadline for the negotiating teams is even closer, as the deal still needs to go through the parliaments in the UK and the EU.

Related Topics

Parliament European Union Progress United Kingdom December Market All Agreement

Recent Stories

19 minutes ago

 

34 minutes ago

Senator Faisal Javed Khan congratulates Dr. Sania ..

1 second ago

Transporter fined for ignoring coronavirus SOPs

3 seconds ago

31 more tested positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad ..

7 seconds ago

New Zealand Charges Serviceman With Espionage in H ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.