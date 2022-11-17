(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2022) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen congratulated on Thursday both UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on their successful efforts to extend the Black Sea grain deal, which was set to expire on November 19.

Earlier in the day, Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said that the deal would be prolonged for another 120 days.

"I congratulate @antonioguterres and President @RTErdogan for the agreement on the continuation of the Black Sea Grain Initiative. Together with EU Solidarity Lanes the UN Black Sea Grain Initiative helps avoid global food shortages and bring down food prices despite Russia's war," von der Leyen tweeted.

Both Guterres and Erdogan have been major mediators in talks between the sides on the implementation and extension of the grain deal since it was struck in July.

The news of the deal's extension was also welcomed by other Western officials including UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly.

"Welcome news that the Black Sea Grain Initiative will be renewed until March... Over 11m tonnes of grain and other food have already been delivered since July. It is vital this continues," Cleverly wrote on Twitter.

The agreements allow ships with Ukrainian grain exports to travel without being attacked via specific routes in the Black Sea; they also lift restrictions on the supply of Russian products. The deal, signed by representatives of Russia, Turkey, Ukraine and the UN in Istanbul on July 22, aims at easing the impact of the ongoing military conflict in Ukraine on the global food crisis.