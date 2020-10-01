European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Thursday discussed de-escalation in the Eastern Mediterranean with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis prior to the European Council meeting

The two-day meeting on the pressing foreign affairs issues begins on Thursday.

"Happy to meet Prime Minister [Kyriakos Mitsotakis] ahead of #EUCO! Very good talk about the recovery plan, migration, EUCO agenda - in particular the need to de-escalate the situation in the Eastern Mediterranean," von der Leyen tweeted.

Greece has been accusing Turkey of conducting illegal drilling operations in what it considers to be its exclusive economic zones (EEZ). Ankara disagrees with these accusations, claiming that the Greek islands in the Aegean Sea are entitled to reduced EEZs or even none, portraying Athens claims as groundless.

The situation has grown especially tense in light of the recent exploratory drilling by the Orcus Reis research vessel, accompanied by Turkish warships.