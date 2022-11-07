(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2022) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Monday expressed hopes for a "constructive" post-Brexit cooperation between the European Union and the United Kingdom at her first meeting with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on the sidelines of the 2022 UN climate change summit.

"I look forward to a constructive (EU-UK) cooperation based on our agreements," von der Leyen said on Twitter.

The official emphasized that the EU and the UK face many common challenges, including tackling climate change and the energy transition, as well as the Ukrainian conflict.

The COP27 conference is running from November 6-18 in Egypt's Sharm el-Sheikh.

The UK formally ceased to be a member state of the EU in January 2020. As part of the Brexit agreement, the UK left the single market and the EU customs union.