EU's Von Der Leyen Goes Into Self-Isolation After Contact With Person Who Has COVID-19

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2020) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Monday that she was quarantined after being in contact with an individual who had tested positive for COVID-19.

"I've been informed that I participated in a meeting last Tuesday attended by a person who yesterday tested positive for COVID-19.

In accordance with regulations in force, I'm therefore self-isolating until tomorrow morning," von der Leyen wrote on Twitter.

The EU official added that she had tested negative on Thursday, and was waiting for the results of a test conducted this Monday.

More Stories From World

