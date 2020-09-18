BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2020) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will meet next Monday with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and European Parliament President David Sassoli to discuss restoring the bloc's economy following the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as its financial framework for the future, commission spokesman Eric Mamer said on Friday.

"Monday 21 September President [Ursula von der Leyen] will meet Chancellor Merkel, current President of the Council, and [David Sassoli] for the third time to take stock of negotiations on #NextGenerationEU and the #MFF [multiannual financial framework]," Mamer tweeted.

As the COVID-19 epidemic has unfolded, many countries have adopted severe restrictions to stop the virus from spreading, undermining their economies in the process and necessitating additional measures to facilitate economic restoration.

The instrument of approximately $845 billion, known as Next Generation EU, was proposed in May to jump-start Europe's economy.