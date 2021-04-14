UrduPoint.com
EU's Von Der Leyen Says 100 Million COVID-19 Vaccine Doses Administered In Bloc

Wed 14th April 2021

EU's von der Leyen Says 100 Million COVID-19 Vaccine Doses Administered in Bloc

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2021) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced on Wednesday that the bloc reached an important milestone, as 100 million doses of coronavirus vaccines were administered.

"The good news is, vaccination is picking up speed across Europe.

Member states have received over 126 million doses of vaccines as of yesterday, and I'm happy to say that today we have reached the 100-million vaccination [mark] in the European Union. This is a milestone we can be proud of," von der Leyen said at a briefing.

More Stories From World

