EU's Von Der Leyen Says Additional $2.6Bln Allocated To Ukraine For Reconstruction

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 23, 2022 | 12:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2022) President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen announced on Tuesday that an additional 2.5 billion euro ($2.6 billion) had been allocated by the European Union to support Ukraine.

"The European Commission is disbursing a further ‚¬2.5 billion for Ukraine. We are planning ‚¬18 billion for 2023, with funding disbursed regularly. For urgent repairs and fast recovery leading to a successful reconstruction. We will keep on supporting (Ukraine) for as long as it takes," she tweeted.

Since Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24, Western countries have been providing Kiev with humanitarian, military and financial aid.

On October 25, von der Leyen said that the EU was going to allocate $987 million in emergency aid to Ukraine to help the country repair its energy infrastructure, severely damaged in Moscow's retaliatory strikes.

On November 9, the European Commission proposed an unprecedented 18 billion euro support plan for Ukraine. According to the Commission's statement, this package will help Kiev continue to pay wages and pensions and keep important public services operational.

