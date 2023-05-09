UrduPoint.com

EU's Von Der Leyen Says Arrives In Kiev To Meet With Ukraine's Zelenskyy

Faizan Hashmi Published May 09, 2023 | 11:30 AM

EU's Von der Leyen Says Arrives in Kiev to Meet With Ukraine's Zelenskyy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2023) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Tuesday she had arrived in the Ukrainian capital city of Kiev to hold a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and celebrate Europe Day.

On Monday, Zelenskyy announced that Ukraine would celebrate Europe Day on May 9.

"Good to be back in Kyiv. Where the values we hold dear are defended everyday.

So it is such a fitting place to celebrate the day of Europe," von der Leyen tweeted.

The Commission's president also welcomed Zelenskyy's decision to make May 9 Europe Day in Ukraine.

The European Communities, the predecessor of the European Union, introduced the Europe Day in 1985 to commemorate the Schuman Declaration of May 9, 1950, which proposed the integration of the French and West German coal and steel industries to a single common market, leading to the creation of the European Coal and Steel Community.

