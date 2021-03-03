(@FahadShabbir)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2021) The crisis created by the coronavirus pandemic has severely affected the European youth, essentially costing them a whole year, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the official presented the Effective Active Support to Employment (EASE) initiative at a conference on jobs organized by a EU parliamentary group, the European People's Party.

"EASE has a strong focus on young people. Because they are among the hardest hit in this crisis. It feels as if a whole year has been stolen from them! Today 18% of young people in Europe are without a job. We will never accept this. Because Europe's future is built on the aspirations, dreams and energy of its youth!" von der Leyen said.

The president added that the European Commission was intending to take measures to improve the situation with employment in the EU.