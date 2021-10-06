MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2021) European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen said on Wednesday that she discussed issues around the creation of the AUKUS alliance during a phone conversation with US President Joe Biden earlier this week.

"We discussed in this phone call the topic of defense in the light of the issues around AUKUS and here I think it is important to say also from yesterday's evening discussing, there is a very clear confirmation that NATO is the strongest military alliance in the world and the EU will never be a military alliance," Von der Leyen during the EU-Western Balkans Summit press conference in Slovenia.