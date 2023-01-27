(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2023) European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday that the European Union could not be self-sufficient in terms of raw materials and needed to eliminate risks in their supply chains because of that.

"We need to invest, to improve the refining, the processing and the recycling of raw materials inside the European Union, but let's not fool ourselves, we also need to face the very simple truth that Europe cannot become totally self-reliant for many raw materials. So we must work with our trade partners to de-risk our supply chains," she said at the Future of Europe business event.

The European Commission head also presented the bloc's Green Deal Industrial Plan to the Belgian business community.

"As powerhouse of innovation and hub for renewables production, Belgium has all it takes to help shape the clean tech revolution," she said.

The EU has been facing a massive energy crisis and struggling to keep its industries running in the aftermath of the global economic recession and Russia's military operation in Ukraine. The Ukraine crisis and sanctions have led to disruptions in supply chains and rising inflation worldwide.