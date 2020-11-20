President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said Friday the European Union would have a friend in the White House in Joe Biden and the "tone" of the relationship would change

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said Friday the European Union would have a friend in the White House in Joe Biden and the "tone" of the relationship would change.

Several media organizations have called the Biden victory in the US presidential election, although incumbent President Donald Trump has contested the results.

"We have again, a friend in the White House and the tone will change," von der Leyen told a press conference.

"My first observation is that President-elect Biden is a committed Transatlanticist. He is, of course, proud of his Irish roots, he also gets the European Union as a construct and the historical context in which it was shaped," the commission's president said.