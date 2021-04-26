UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU's Von Der Leyen Says 'Felt Hurt And Alone' During Sofagate Gaffe In Turkey

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 26th April 2021 | 11:35 PM

EU's Von Der Leyen Says 'Felt Hurt and Alone' During Sofagate Gaffe in Turkey

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Monday that the so-called Sofagate controversy, during which she was left without a chair at a high-level meeting in Ankara, took place merely because she was a woman

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2021) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Monday that the so-called Sofagate controversy, during which she was left without a chair at a high-level meeting in Ankara, took place merely because she was a woman.

On April 6, von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel held a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu. As there were only two chairs in the room, von der Leyen stood awkwardly while the rest were seated and then retreated to the sofa facing the top Turkish diplomat, who has a lower rank under the diplomatic protocol.

"I am the first woman to be president of the European Commission. I am the president of the European Commission, and this is how I expected to be treated when visiting Turkey two weeks ago, like a commission president.

But I was not. I cannot find any justification for how I was treated in the meeting, so I have to conclude that it happened because I am a woman," von der Leyen told the European Parliament, adding that "I felt hurt and I felt alone, as a woman and as a European."

The senior EU official stressed that the issue was not about seating arrangements or protocol, but about the values that Europe stood for.

"This shows how far we still have to go before women are treated as equals, always and everywhere," von der Leyen noted.

The Turkish side, for its part, has rejected "unfair" accusations of the breach of protocol, and claimed that everything was in line with the generally accepted international rules and protocols.

Related Topics

Europe Turkey Parliament Ankara Tayyip Erdogan April Women Top

Recent Stories

DC chairs meeting to review corona situation in di ..

2 minutes ago

We all have to stay at home during Eid holidays: G ..

2 minutes ago

Zimbabwe sells rights to hunt 'endangered' elephan ..

2 minutes ago

Greek Cypriot President Calls Upcoming Geneva Meet ..

2 minutes ago

Cuba Battling Large Fire That Engulfed Parts of UN ..

9 minutes ago

Around 100 migrants swim to Spain's Ceuta enclave

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.