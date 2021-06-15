UrduPoint.com
EU's Von Der Leyen Says Human Rights Major Issue In EU, US' Relations With China

EU's Von Der Leyen Says Human Rights Major Issue in EU, US' Relations With China

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2021)   The European Union and the United States see themselves as "systemic rivals" with China when it comes to human rights, European Commission President Ursila von der Leyen said on Tuesday.

"We are strong economic competitors without any questions, and for that we need tools ...

It is very clear that we have the necessary tools to ensure that there is a level playing [field] and that we otherwise, if this is not the case, protect our markets, and of course, the fact that, if it comes to the system itself, it comes to human rights and human dignity, we are systemic rivals [with China], without any questions," von der Leyen said at a press conference after the EU-US summit.

