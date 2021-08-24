European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen believes it is G7 countries' "moral duty" to help Afghan people amid current situation in the country

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2021) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen believes it is G7 countries' "moral duty" to help Afghan people amid current situation in the country.

"We all agreed that it is our moral duty to help the Afghan people and to provide as much support as possible as conditions allow," von der Leyen said at a press briefing following a meeting of G7 leaders.