European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen spoke with Jordanian King Abdullah II about the future of cooperation with the Arab monarchy during her trip to Amman on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2021)

"We talked about the future of cooperation, the EU strategy for the region, the economic situation and the conflict in Syria, including the plight of refugees," she tweeted.

The top EU official traveled to Jordan after meeting Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara on Tuesday. Both Turkey and Jordan host millions of people who fled fighting in Syria.