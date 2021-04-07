UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU's Von Der Leyen Says Spoke With Jordanian King About Cooperation, Syrian Refugees

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 10:05 PM

EU's von der Leyen Says Spoke With Jordanian King About Cooperation, Syrian Refugees

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen spoke with Jordanian King Abdullah II about the future of cooperation with the Arab monarchy during her trip to Amman on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2021) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen spoke with Jordanian King Abdullah II about the future of cooperation with the Arab monarchy during her trip to Amman on Wednesday.

"We talked about the future of cooperation, the EU strategy for the region, the economic situation and the conflict in Syria, including the plight of refugees," she tweeted.

The top EU official traveled to Jordan after meeting Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara on Tuesday. Both Turkey and Jordan host millions of people who fled fighting in Syria.

Related Topics

Syria Turkey Amman Ankara Tayyip Erdogan Refugee Top Million Arab

Recent Stories

Plots in M3 industrial city to be cancelled if not ..

3 minutes ago

First Pfizer vaccines packaged on French soil

3 minutes ago

Capital reports 564 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 ..

3 minutes ago

Spat in Spain over bailout of tiny Venezuela-linke ..

3 minutes ago

DDC approves 33 development schemes

7 minutes ago

Pogacar edges Roglic again to win third stage of B ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.