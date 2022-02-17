There is still a chance for diplomacy to resolve the crisis in Ukraine, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2022) There is still a chance for diplomacy to resolve the crisis in Ukraine, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday.

"Diplomacy has not spoken its last word, that is good and we still have hope that peace will prevail and I commend the efforts of many EU leaders who have engaged with both parties seeking to find a diplomatic solution," Von der Leyen said during a press conference.