MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2021) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Tuesday that a visit of high-ranking EU officials to Turkey is meant to give a new momentum to relations between Ankara and Brussels.

Von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel arrived in Turkey to hold talks with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Michel has said that the EU officials had "frank discussions" with Erdogan on the future of relations between Ankara and Brussels.

"Turkey shows interest in re-engaging with the European Union in a constructive way, and we've come to Turkey to give our relationship a new momentum and in this respect, we had an interesting first meeting with President Erdogan," von der Leyen said during a briefing.