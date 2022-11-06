(@FahadShabbir)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2022) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a phone conversation on Sunday that she will put forward a new financial aid package for Ukraine for the next year worth 18 billion Euros ($17.8 billion).

"President von der Leyen informed President Zelenskyy that she would this week propose a substantial financial package from the EU of up to EUR 1.5 billion a month, totalling up to EUR 18 billion, which would contribute significantly to cover Ukraine's financing needs for 2023," the readout of the conversation said.

Highly concessional long-term loans with coverage of the interest coasts will also support Ukraine on its path to EU membership, the statement said.

Brussels hopes that other international donors will match EU's efforts, it added.