MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2021) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Thursday called on the global community to unite around the new climate goals, as the world was facing a tough decade in terms of climate.

"A little over five years ago, the world came together to sign the Paris Agreement. Today, we have to strengthen that global unity around ambitious new goals because this will be the make or break decade for our climate," von der Leyen said at the US-hosted virtual summit on climate.

According to the senior EU official, climate action also creates opportunities for global economies.

"It creates new markets, it mobilizes investment in new and transforming industries and it unleashes innovation for a healthier and more prosperous future," von der Leyen noted.

Since publishing her Green Deal after taking over as European Commission President in December 2019, von der Leyen has pledged to make the European Union "climate-neutral" by 2050.

Recently, the bloc's leaders also agreed to revise emissions reduction targets, committing to a 55% drop by 2030, compared to the previous goal of a 40% reduction compared to 1990 levels.