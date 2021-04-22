UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU's Von Der Leyen Says World Facing 'Make Or Break' Decade For Climate

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 08:08 PM

EU's Von Der Leyen Says World Facing 'Make Or Break' Decade for Climate

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Thursday called on the global community to unite around the new climate goals, as the world was facing a tough decade in terms of climate

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2021) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Thursday called on the global community to unite around the new climate goals, as the world was facing a tough decade in terms of climate.

"A little over five years ago, the world came together to sign the Paris Agreement. Today, we have to strengthen that global unity around ambitious new goals because this will be the make or break decade for our climate," von der Leyen said at the US-hosted virtual summit on climate.

According to the senior EU official, climate action also creates opportunities for global economies.

"It creates new markets, it mobilizes investment in new and transforming industries and it unleashes innovation for a healthier and more prosperous future," von der Leyen noted.

Since publishing her Green Deal after taking over as European Commission President in December 2019, von der Leyen has pledged to make the European Union "climate-neutral" by 2050.

Recently, the bloc's leaders also agreed to revise emissions reduction targets, committing to a 55% drop by 2030, compared to the previous goal of a 40% reduction compared to 1990 levels.

Related Topics

World European Union Paris December 2019 Market Agreement Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Artist Sacha Jafri donates three priceless items t ..

11 minutes ago

Two-Thirds of Americans Want Major Changes in US P ..

2 minutes ago

Supreme Court issues notice to federal government ..

2 minutes ago

Ukraine 'welcomes' drawdown of Russian troops from ..

2 minutes ago

Russian, Iraqi Deputy Foreign Ministers Discuss Mi ..

5 minutes ago

World Believes US Fared Worst in Pandemic - Poll

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.