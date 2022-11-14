UrduPoint.com

EU's Von Der Leyen Says Would Like To Talk To Putin 'Face To Face' At G20 Summit

November 14, 2022

EU's Von Der Leyen Says Would Like to Talk to Putin 'Face to Face' at G20 Summit

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2022) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Monday that she would like to talk "face to face" with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the G20 summit.

"I wish that President Putin would have been here so that we could have the discussion face to face," von der Leyen told Bloomberg.

The official also noted that signing the summit communique "absolutely should be the goal.

"

On November 10, the Russian Foreign Ministry confirmed that Putin will not attend the G20 summit in Indonesia, and Russia will be represented by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Earlier in the day, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted that Putin could not go to the summit or attend it via video conference due to a tight schedule and the need to stay in Russia.

The G20 summit will take place on the Indonesian resort island of Bali from November 15-16.

