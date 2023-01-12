UrduPoint.com

EU's Von Der Leyen Suggests Commissioners Meet Ukrainian Gov't In Kiev - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 12, 2023 | 12:30 AM

EU's Von Der Leyen Suggests Commissioners Meet Ukrainian Gov't in Kiev - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2023) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has suggested that select members of the College of Commissioners go to Kiev next month for a meeting with the Ukrainian government, media reported on Wednesday.

Italian news agency Ansa cited sources in the European Union's key executive body as saying that 10 to 15 of 27 commissioners could travel to Ukraine in the first week of February for a meeting that they said would be held separately from the EU-Ukraine Summit, set for February 3.

The timing of the two summits will be coordinated, the sources said, without divulging the location of the EU-Ukraine Summit.

Related Topics

Ukraine European Union Kiev February Media From Government

Recent Stories

Scholz's Social Democrats Press for Diplomatic Sol ..

Scholz's Social Democrats Press for Diplomatic Solution to Ukrainian Conflict - ..

30 minutes ago
 UN Resident Coordinator Delivers Aid in Kharkiv Re ..

UN Resident Coordinator Delivers Aid in Kharkiv Region, Meets With Authorities - ..

30 minutes ago
 Turkish Defense Minister Urges Kiev to Ensure Imme ..

Turkish Defense Minister Urges Kiev to Ensure Immediate Ceasefire in Ukraine

15 minutes ago
 Pakistan to become hub for regional connectivity t ..

Pakistan to become hub for regional connectivity through CPEC: Senator Mushahid ..

15 minutes ago
 Five things to know about the International Space ..

Five things to know about the International Space Station

15 minutes ago
 US, Japan talk on updating alliance

US, Japan talk on updating alliance

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.