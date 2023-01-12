(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2023) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has suggested that select members of the College of Commissioners go to Kiev next month for a meeting with the Ukrainian government, media reported on Wednesday.

Italian news agency Ansa cited sources in the European Union's key executive body as saying that 10 to 15 of 27 commissioners could travel to Ukraine in the first week of February for a meeting that they said would be held separately from the EU-Ukraine Summit, set for February 3.

The timing of the two summits will be coordinated, the sources said, without divulging the location of the EU-Ukraine Summit.