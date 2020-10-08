MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2020) President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen held a video conference meeting with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in which they discussed a range of subjects concerning Athens.

According to a statement released by Brussels, the two sides discussed the migration situation in Greece with regard to the implementation of the new Pact on Migration and Asylum, whereby EU member states are expected to share in the burden of accepting and hosting migrants.

"[The two sides] agreed that Europe needs a predictable, fair and resilient migration management system, with the right balance between responsibility sharing and solidarity, and fully protecting European values and fundamental rights including the right to asylum," the statement read.

Both sides also stressed the urgency of the situation on the island of Lesvos following the fires in the Moria camp and committed to supporting the migration Task Force and setting up appropriate new facilities on the island.

Regarding the escalation of tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean, the statement said that the interlocutors expressed concern of the Turkish Cyprus' reopening of the Varosha resort which is considered a no man's land separating the two disputing sides of the island. The leaders also reiterated that Turkey must engage in dialogue with Greece, Cyprus and the EU in order to diffuse the situation, the statement read.