MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2023) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and US President Joe Biden will hold a meeting in Washington to discuss joint cooperation, Ukraine and the climate crisis.

The two leaders will review mutual cooperation between the United States and the European Union in support of Ukraine.

A discussion on addressing the climate crisis through investing in clean technology based on secure supply chains is also on the meeting's agenda.