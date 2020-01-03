Brussels top official Ursula von der Leyen will meet Prime Minister Boris Johnson in London on Wednesday, just three weeks before Britain leaves the European Union

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2020 ) : Brussels top official Ursula von der Leyen will meet Prime Minister Boris Johnson in London on Wednesday, just three weeks before Britain leaves the European Union

An EU spokesman said the president of the European Commission would meet Johnson for the first time since taking up her post and also give a speech at the London school of Economics.

A spokesman for Johnson confirmed: "There's a bilateral meeting next Wednesday at Downing Street."