UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU's Von Der Leyen To Meet UK's Johnson In London

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 03rd January 2020 | 06:18 PM

EU's von der Leyen to meet UK's Johnson in London

Brussels top official Ursula von der Leyen will meet Prime Minister Boris Johnson in London on Wednesday, just three weeks before Britain leaves the European Union

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2020 ) :Brussels top official Ursula von der Leyen will meet Prime Minister Boris Johnson in London on Wednesday, just three weeks before Britain leaves the European Union.

An EU spokesman said the president of the European Commission would meet Johnson for the first time since taking up her post and also give a speech at the London school of Economics.

A spokesman for Johnson confirmed: "There's a bilateral meeting next Wednesday at Downing Street."

Related Topics

Prime Minister European Union Brussels London Post Top

Recent Stories

President AJK appeals to national, International y ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistan expresses concerns over post-killing situ ..

5 minutes ago

Killing of Iran’s top commander: China asks US, ..

24 minutes ago

Commissioner Hazara for preparation of development ..

2 minutes ago

Consensus of major political parties on service ex ..

2 minutes ago

Do away with anti-investor mindset to end poverty ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.