Umer Jamshaid Published November 11, 2022 | 08:40 PM

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will take part in the 17th summit of the G20 in Indonesia's Bali next week, the European Commission said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2022) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will take part in the 17th summit of the G20 in Indonesia's Bali next week, the European Commission said Friday.

"Next week, President Ursula von der Leyen will be in Bali, where she will participate in this year's G20 Summit. The summit's official programme will start on Tuesday, with sessions on food and energy security, and on health," the commission said in a press release.

Von der Leyen together with�US President Joe Biden and his Indonesian counterpart, Joko Widodo, will co-host an event on the Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment during the first day of the summit.

"On Wednesday, the President will participate in the main working session on digital transformation. That same day, President von der Leyen and President Charles Michel will meet Anthony Albanese, the Prime Minister of Australia, for an EU-Australia Leaders' Meeting," the commission said.

Von der Leyen will also hold a number of bilateral meetings with world leaders during the G20 summit, the commission added.

Indonesia, which is currently presiding over the G20, will be hosting the group's summit in Bali from November 15-16.

