MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2023) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will pay a visit to Ukraine's capital of Kiev on May 9 to reaffirm the bloc's support to the country, European Commission spokesman Eric Mamer said on Monday.

"Tomorrow, the president (von der Leyen) will be in Kiev, Ukraine, where she will meet President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and reaffirm the EU's unwavering support towards the country," Mamer told a briefing.