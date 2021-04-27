(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2021) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Tuesday urged the European Parliament to ratify the trade deal with the United Kingdom as the lawmakers are about to vote on the matter later in the day.

The agreement, which will regulate the relations between London and Brussels going forward, has already been ratified by the UK Parliament and has conditionally come into force pending the European Parliament's approval.

"When all is said and done, what you are voting today is momentous in terms of what it represents and in terms of what it secures. It represents the unity, responsibility, and solidarity within the European Union to protect the interests of our citizens and our union," von der Leyen said during a parliamentary session.

The official also enumerated various perks the deal will have for the European Union and its members.

"This agreement protects European citizens and their rights.

It helps to avoid significant disruptions for workers and travelers, from the fishing community to the business community. Second, it protects European interests and it preserves the integrity of our single market. It guarantees the robust level playing field that this house [parliament] prioritized," von der Leyen explained.

The UK officially left the EU on January 31, 2020, entering a transition period that lasted until December 31 the same year to give London and Brussels time to negotiate further arrangements and tackle several sensitive topics. After months of torturous negotiations, the sides managed to reach a serviceable arrangement in the nick of time, on December 24.

In the wake of the separation, the bloc immediately imposed full border controls for goods crossing the English Channel to the continent, with the UK manufacturing and fishing industries complaining that the paperwork and the delays are costing money and potential clients.