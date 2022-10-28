MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2022) The energy crisis is the priority for EU authorities at the moment as it can have a spillover effect on social and economic stability, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday.

"Our immediate priority is tackling the energy crisis which risks becoming an economic and social crisis. Already at last year's summit, I spoke about the unsustainability of the energy system, which is still dominated by fossil fuels," von der Leyen said during the EU Sustainable Investment Summit.

Since 2021, energy prices and inflation in EU countries have been surging as part of a global trend. After the beginning of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in February and the adoption of several packages of sanctions against Moscow by the EU, energy prices have accelerated their growth, placing energy security high on both the global and national agendas and pushing many European governments to resort to contingency measures.

The EU has been looking for alternatives to Russian natural gas as it has pledged to end its dependence on fossil fuels from Moscow.

Unaffordable utility bills and growing gap between salaries and living costs pushed many Europeans to protest, with demonstrations taking place weekly since the beginning of the fall in various parts of the bloc.