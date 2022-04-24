UrduPoint.com

EU's Von Der Leyen Welcomes India's Commitment To Renewable Energy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 24, 2022 | 07:40 PM

EU's Von Der Leyen Welcomes India's Commitment to Renewable Energy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2022) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who has arrived in New Delhi for a two day visit, acknowledged on Sunday India's efforts in addressing climate change and commitment to renewable energy.

"India and the European Union have a lot in common. I have looked at your goals to have 50% of energy coming from renewables in 2030, this is a very ambitious goal, congratulation to that. We share the idea that we really need to look into solar energy, wind energy, biomass, hydropower, green hydrogen, geothermal. This are the ingredients for success, for the economy, success and benefit for the people and, of course, the protection of our climate and our environment," von der Leyen told young Indian climate activists.

India and the EU also share innovative technologies to reduce emissions, which will become highly relevant if the world chooses the path of protecting the environment, von der Leyen added.

The visit of von der Leyen to India became known on Friday. European Commission Chief Spokesman Eric Mamer said that the visit will last until Monday, with von der Leyen planning to discuss the situation in Ukraine, among other things.

During his first visit to India in the capacity of the European Commission President, she will speak at the inaugural session of the Raisina Dialogue Forum and hold talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind.

