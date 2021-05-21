UrduPoint.com
EU's Von Der Leyen Welcomes Israel-Hamas Ceasefire

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 21st May 2021 | 11:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2021) EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Friday welcomed the ceasefire agreement reached by Israel and the Gaza Strip-based Hamas Islamist movement.

"I welcome the cease-fire that came into force today at 2am [23:00 GMT Thursday] between Israel and Hamas. I urge both sides to consolidate it and stabilise the situation in the long term.

Only a political solution will bring lasting peace and security to all," von der Leyen tweeted.

On Thursday, Israel and the Palestinian militants agreed to a mutual, unconditional ceasefire, which was brokered by Egypt after 11 days of rocket attacks and airstrikes that left 217 Palestinians and 12 Israelis dead.

The European Union, the United Nations and a number of countries, including Russia, have welcomed the ceasefire.

