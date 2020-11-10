UrduPoint.com
EU's Western Balkans Summit To Take Place Tuesday In Bulgaria's Sophia

Faizan Hashmi 57 seconds ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 10:10 AM

EU's Western Balkans Summit to Take Place Tuesday in Bulgaria's Sophia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2020) The 2020 Western Balkan Summit, held annually within the so-called Berlin Process between the European Union and six Western Balkan states with membership aspirations, is scheduled to take place on Tuesday in Bulgaria's capital of Sophia.

The summit is expected to be focused on the Chinese activities in the Western Balkans and the EU's appropriate response, with special attention to be paid to China's assistance to Serbia to equip its capital city Belgrade with face recognition cameras.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is expected to attend the summit via video conferencing.

More Stories From World

