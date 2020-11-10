MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2020) The 2020 Western Balkan Summit, held annually within the so-called Berlin Process between the European Union and six Western Balkan states with membership aspirations, is scheduled to take place on Tuesday in Bulgaria's capital of Sophia.

The summit is expected to be focused on the Chinese activities in the Western Balkans and the EU's appropriate response, with special attention to be paid to China's assistance to Serbia to equip its capital city Belgrade with face recognition cameras.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is expected to attend the summit via video conferencing.